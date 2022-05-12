Kim Kardashian still protective of Kanye West despite divorce!

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained that she was still protective of Kanye West despite their divorce!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put an end to their couple. They have . Despite everything, the young woman wants to continue to protect her ex-husband.

“I’m always super protective of Kanye”

Throughout their divorce, Kanye West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian on social media. And the least we can say is that the latter had .

In addition, Kanye West did not hesitate to attack Pete Davidson quite violently. He even made a clip in which he . A real shock for Kim Kardashian who did not expect it at all.

Despite everything, the Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm mom has no intention of overwhelming her ex-husband. In any case, this is what she confided in an episode of reality TV, The Kardashians, currently broadcast on the Hulu platform.

The young woman revealed: “I’m always super protective of Kanye. And I don’t share a lot of the negative things that happened, just because he’s not here to do the show.” .

Subsequently, Kim Kardashian also confided: “Also, if I do something on a TV show, then he’s like, ‘How dare she talk about it?’ » .

Before explaining: ” After that he can make a song. But it’s so creative and expressive. It’s always like two different sides expressing themselves in two different ways. And we are respected. And we are not” .

Kim Kardashian doesn’t regret her divorce

During this episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian also explained that she does not regret having divorced at all. According to her, this choice really allowed her to get better and feel good about your life.

Kim Kardashian revealed: “I am very sure now. I knew this had to be done when I filed my case. ‘Cause I knew it just wasn’t not the right situation for me” .

Finally, the beauty concluded: “And now I feel great” . It would seem that the reality TV candidate is spinning the perfect love alongside her darling Pete Davidson. They make an adorable couple.

Since Kim Kardashian’s divorce was formalized, the latter has posted her couple on social networks. She does not hesitate to show her fans that she feels much better with Pete Davidson.

According to those close to her, Kylie Jenner’s sister would live on a real little cloud with her darling. The latter would bring her all the love she needs. According to her family, she also finds a new youth thanks to her new relationship.

Fans of Kim Kardashian also hope that they will experience the progress of their relationship in The Kardashians. For season 1, Pete Davidson should not make an appearance. It remains to be seen if he will change your mind for season 2.

It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing a little more. To be continued !