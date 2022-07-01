Kim Kardashian still thin after her drastic weight loss, she reveals her wasp waist

The one who owes her reputation to her pretty shapes and plump silhouette, has changed her look. Indeed, since the Met Gala, for which she wore the cult dress of Marilyn Monroe, which earned her an ultra-rapid weight loss of 7 kilos in 15 days, Kim Kardashian has not resumed her forms. Still slim, her figure has been totally transformed by this weight loss.

Drastic weight loss

Moreover, this July 30, 2022, the star shared a photo of her in an ultra sexy and tight outfit. We can discover her wearing a long black tight dress and split on the thigh. A model of dress that highlighted her wasp waist and her new silhouette. A photo that was of course a hit on the Web since it was liked by more than 3 million people in just a few hours.

On June 20, the star caused a stir on the Web by appearing in a bikini during her vacation in Polynesia with her companion, comedian Pete Davidson. Photos that had garnered more than 4 million “likes”. One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian does not seem determined to find her old silhouette. Maybe she’ll do like her sister Khloe Kardashian and have her buttock implants removed. Who knows ?

