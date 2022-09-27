Kim Kardashian struggles to walk in a tight Dolce & Gabbana dress

Beauty is painful! Kim Kardashian proved her devotion to fashion when she slipped into a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress that almost made her unable to walk.

The reality star, 41, shared a series of videos via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 26, which showed her struggling to climb stairs in the metallic corset number she wore to celebrate her collection with the Italian fashion house during Milan Fashion Week. At one point, the Skims founder had to turn sideways and jump to maneuver into the tight dress.

Longtime friend and former Kardashian aide, Stephanie Bergeralso shared the hilarious moment in a clip via TikTok, which showed the TV personality being lifted into a car.

Before sneaking into the look, Kardashian wore a black dress embellished with Dolce & Gabbana jewelry to showcase her collaboration with the brand on Saturday, September 24. She completed the fitted piece with a diamond-studded necklace and had her hair styled in a Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

The Hulu star has teamed up with designers Dominique Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection of her favorite archival looks from the 90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver dresses, see-through jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think of the summer when I was at my sister’s house [Kourtney Kardashian]from the wedding, they saw all the looks I did,” she said in a video interview with voguereferencing the lace dresses and mesh ensembles she wore Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barkerthe wedding of in Portofino, Italy. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive… They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it that way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.

Kim opened up more about the experience in an Instagram post after the show, writing: “The past few days have felt like a dream…the most magical experience, and the pinnacle of an amazing journey I’ve been on over the past few months with Stefano, Domenico and the whole team at @dolcegabbana.

The SKKN by Kim founder added, “I’ve always loved the beautiful looks typical of the 90s and 2000s… feminine, edgy, they always made me feel so confident and glamorous.”

Keep scrolling to see the beauty mogul struggle to walk in her dress: