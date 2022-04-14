Kim Kardashian supported Khloé during the scandal with Tristan Thompson!
During an episode of the show “The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé evoked the last escapades of Tristan Thompson.
Time was in confidence for Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe. In their show “The Kardashians”, the duo also delivered on the last trial of Tristan Thompson… Focused on a paternity which he assumed late in life! MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z?
Kim Kardashian wants to turn the page with Kanye West
So in recent years, Kim Kardashian has often done A tabloids! It must be said that his daily life is far from being a long calm river.
In 2021, the star also shocked her fans by acting her divorce from Kanye West. But the Kamye weren’t on the same wavelength at all.
If for a time the ex-lovers got along pretty well, their relationship ended up turning sour when Kim Kardashian made her news official. romance with Pete Davidson.
On the Web, the interpreter of “Famous” has also tackled the couple several times. But since being banned from Instagram, the principal concerned seems to have calmed down.
For their part, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson never leave each other. The duo seems to have found each other well!
Madly in love with each other, they multiply the public appearances to the delight of his admirers. “Pete is awesome. He’s a really nice guy.” has also entrusted Kris Jenner for Good Morning America.
But also : “He makes her laugh. She laughs all the time.” For her part, Kim Kardashian says “be at peace” by his side.
“I want to take my time. But I am very happy and very satisfied. It’s such a good feeling to just be at peace,” she concluded.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan supported Khloé
For Kim Kardashian, family is sacred. The influencer has always been very close to her family!
It’s no coincidence that she loves to shoot reality shows with her loved ones. In the new show “The Kardashians” unveiled on Hulu, Khloé Kardashian made some confidences on her relationship with Tristan Thompsonthe father of her daughter.
To date, the two stars are no longer together. The basketball player’s infidelities greatly chilled the sister of Kourtney.
During a sequence, the mother of True admitted that she had exchanged with Kim Kardashian to talk about the new trial of her ex… Focused on a paternity that he does not assume.
Out of sight, the latter lived a short idyll with Maralee Nichols who gave birth to a little boy. As usual, the co-founder of Good America unpacked everything in their new family program.
“I don’t really remember being filmed. I’m so used to it.” thus analyzed Khloé Kardashian for USA Today this Wednesday, April 13, 2022. ” It was hard “.
At the latest news, Tristan Thompson was also sued because of… Alimony he refused to pay. This feeling of “déjà vu” seems to have tired Khloé Kardashian.
“The first time (2018 and 2019 editor’s note), it was Kendall or Kylie who called me. But this time it was good old Kim,” has also added “Koko” not without humor. Many sequences focused on this scandal are to be discovered on his show! To be continued…