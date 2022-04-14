Kim Kardashian supported Khloé during the scandal with Tristan Thompson!

During an episode of the show “The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé evoked the last escapades of Tristan Thompson.

Time was in confidence for Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe. In their show “The Kardashians”, the duo also delivered on the last trial of Tristan Thompson… Focused on a paternity which he assumed late in life! MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z?

Kim Kardashian wants to turn the page with Kanye West

So in recent years, Kim Kardashian has often done A tabloids! It must be said that his daily life is far from being a long calm river.

In 2021, the star also shocked her fans by acting her divorce from Kanye West. But the Kamye weren’t on the same wavelength at all.

If for a time the ex-lovers got along pretty well, their relationship ended up turning sour when Kim Kardashian made her news official. romance with Pete Davidson.

On the Web, the interpreter of “Famous” has also tackled the couple several times. But since being banned from Instagram, the principal concerned seems to have calmed down.

For their part, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson never leave each other. The duo seems to have found each other well!

Madly in love with each other, they multiply the public appearances to the delight of his admirers. “Pete is awesome. He’s a really nice guy.” has also entrusted Kris Jenner for Good Morning America.

But also : “He makes her laugh. She laughs all the time.” For her part, Kim Kardashian says “be at peace” by his side.

“I want to take my time. But I am very happy and very satisfied. It’s such a good feeling to just be at peace,” she concluded.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan supported Khloé

For Kim Kardashian, family is sacred. The influencer has always been very close to her family!