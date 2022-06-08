Kim Kardashian supports Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to SNL!

While Pete Davidson said goodbye to Saturday Night Live, his darling Kim Kardashian did not fail to support him in this step!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian was able to get closer to Pete Davidson thanks to Saturday Night Live (SNL). The two performed a parody of Aladdin and appeared.

Pete Davidson bids farewell to SNL

If Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have had the chance to , it’s a new page that turns for the comedian. Indeed, this weekend, the young man made his last appearance on the show.

The darling of Kim Kardashian therefore made a very remarkable farewell in the Saturday Night Live. First, he said: “Hello, Colin. [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people who only watch to see if I speak Kanye [West] » .

Subsequently, Pete Davidson made reference to his relationship with his sweetheart. He revealed: “I never imagined this would be my life” . He also recalled his first time on SNL when he was just 20, in 2014.

After posting a photo of him, the young man revealed: “Look at me when I started here” . He then joked: “Back then I was just a skinny kid and nobody knew what race I was” .

Kim Kardashian’s darling also explained: “Like now everyone knows I’m white because I’ve been hugely successful while barely showing up for work” .

During his farewell, Pete Davidson also spoke about his He also paid a nice tribute to Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian supports her darling

Kim Kardashian’s sweetheart revealed: “He really always gives me the best advice. All of this is true. I’ll never forget. I called him when I got engaged” .

Pete Davidson continued: “I was like, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks'” . After eight years, the darling of Kim Kardashian has bowed out.

For her part, the reality TV candidate did not fail to support her darling. It must be said that it is a page that turns for the comedian. Some fans are already regretting the latter’s arrival at SNL.

It would seem all the same that Pete Davidson has made his decision. And it is for his couple that he left the show. He decided to get closer to Kim Kardashian who has more and more hard to live in a long distance relationship.

For the last of Pete Davidson, the mother of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm was not present. At least, physically. And for good reason, she attends the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker this weekend.

The two, who have already married, have decided to say “yes”, once again. It was in Italy that they wanted make their love official again. Kim Kardashian and her whole family therefore traveled to Europe for the event.

Some wonder if Pete Davidson will join the family. Case to follow!