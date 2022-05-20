Kim Kardashian surprises by appearing without a drop of makeup and with an offbeat look

The socialite’s appearance gave a lot to talk about as she always shines with impactful looks.

Kim Kardashian, in the new episode of The Kardashians, showed herself to be natural, without filters and with a disheveled appearance that surprised her followers.

In one of the scenes from this reality show, the socialite can be seen in the comfort of her home, dressed in a white coat, her hair down, her face washed entertaining her ex Kanye West.

The rapper had come to pick up his children and take them to school, an activity he practices frequently and thus put an end to the rumors about the bad relationship that would exist between them.

“I just woke up and the mornings he takes them to school it’s a bit of a relief for me because I can do some work. Now we exchange who takes the children to school in the morning”she said.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also appear in the scene before their split, as apparently at that time both were using Kim Kardashian’s gym facilities.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West like to share custody of their children

In the images, we see Kanye West excited to be able to share moments with his children despite the problems he has with Kim Kardashian.

The next day, the musician arrives at his ex aboard a fire truck to surprise his children.

“Guys, isn’t this the coolest thing in the world? Who can ride in a fire truck?exclaimed the creator of Skims in front of her four children. “I don’t think anyone has ever done this before, ever”she told the cameras.

“I think sometimes we’re a little shy about being super dads”he told the cameras while taking Chicago. “Everyone wants to be like, the cool dad and sometimes you just have to wear the fireman hat, you know what I mean? Sometimes you have to put on the Easter bunny costume.”

In an intervention by Kim Kardashian, she spoke about how important it is for her that her children are close to their father despite the differences that exist between them.

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be with their dad as much as possible and spend their mornings with dad and drop them off at school”she said.