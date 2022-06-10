Entertainment

Kim Kardashian swears by this pants trend

Yew Kim Kardashian had to wear by a designer, it would necessarily be Askedthe designer behind Balenciaga‘s subversive creations since 2015. The reality TV star has abandoned the famous scuba pants she wore between 2018 and 2019 (her famed Yeezy model, a trendy alternative to the traditional leggings) not surprisingly for the now-iconic Balenciaga pants.

Her new fashion obsession

It was at the MET Gala 2021 that Kim Kardashian confirmed her undying love for the fashion house, when she appeared on the red carpet wrapped from head to toe in a black cotton Balenciaga “T-shirt” with a train. Less than a month later, she made her debut as a host of Saturday Night Live in New York, again, in a full Balenciaga looks. We instagram it has been hard to miss the star’s obsession with the pantsuit. In March, Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself wearing this pink fuchsia piece before being seen hand in hand with pete davidsonin the streets of London, where she wore the same model in the black version, paired with an Hourglass bag.

How to copy Kim Kardashian’s look?

Balenciaga Trousers for Women in Pink

Translation by Anissa Agrama

Thrilled

