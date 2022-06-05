Kim Kardashian swings on her big fight with Kanye West after SNL!

In one of the latest episodes of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian opened up about her falling out with Kanye West after SNL.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fell out about a sketch at Saturday Night Live. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love with Pete Davidson

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced since Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The rapper has had very hard to accept this breakup.

Some even said of him that he harassed his ex-wife in order to bring her back to him. He also lost his Instagram account.due to his publications too scathing towards Kim Kardashian.

But it goes much further. Following this separation, Kanye West has found nothing better to do than fooling around with the Kim Kardashian lookalike. Yes, yes, it is very serious.

So far, things still seem to have calmed down. And it is better. Let’s not forget thatthey are parents of four children : Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint.

Furthermore, Kim Kardashian now shares her life with Pete Davidson. And the least we can say is that they no longer hesitate to appear in public. They were recently spotted together, at the premiere of The Kardashians.

Rumors even say that the two lovebirds would be ready to marry. But let’s not get carried away too fast. MCE TV tells you more, later in this article.

The influencer reflects on one of her arguments with Kanye West

Although Kim Kardashian is very happy, she has decided that Pete Davidson will not appear in the first season of The Kardashiansthe reality show centered on his family.

Speaking of the first season of The Kardashians, in one of the last episodes, Kim Kardashian returned to one of her arguments with her ex-husband, Kanye West. It was during his sketch at Saturday Night Live.

“I married the greatest rapper of all time and the richest black man in America, a legitimate and talented genius who bore me four incredible children. So when I got divorced, you should know it came down to one thing: his personality. »she launched, that evening, in a humorous tone.

But Kanye West got angry and left the room. Kim Kardashian then explains: “He’s upset that I said ‘the reason I got divorced.’ I used the word “divorced” when he would have liked me to say “I filed for divorce”. “.

Kanye West also didn’t appreciate Kim Kardashian saying the word “rapper” to qualify him. “He said, ‘I’m way more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper. »exclaims the young woman.

Then she concludes: “I laughed at myself, I laughed at my mother, I laughed at everything personal to me and it was all fun and games, but apparently it wasn’t for him. ». And you, do you find this justified?

Photo credits: Image Press Agency/SPUS/ABACA

Gouhier-Guibbaud-Nebinger-Orban/ABACA