Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone… Stars pinned for non-compliance with drought restrictions

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone, have received warnings for not following restrictions on water consumption imposed due to the persistent drought in California, reported the ‘Los Angeles Times’. Monday August 22.

Jets, clear view. In the fight against global warming, one thing does not pass: privileges

These restrictions are in place in several areas of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills. But more than 2,000 residents of these two areas known for their green lawns and giant swimming pools continue to exceed the authorized limit, sometimes by far.

The sequel after the ad

So Kim Kardashian, like her sister Kourtney, both reality TV stars, have been pinned several times in June, according to the “Los Angeles Times”, citing official documents.

Fines of several hundred dollars

A Hidden Hills home and adjacent land owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allocation by nearly 880,000 liters in total. A house belonging to Kourtney Kardashian in Calabasas was overflowing by almost 380,000 liters.

Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills residence exceeded its quota for June by 870,000 liters – 533% more than the cap.

Denial, threats, haggling… Billionaires irritated by online tracking of their air travel

Violators are initially fined hundreds of dollars, but recalcitrant and repeat offenders – often wealthy – can see their waters reduced to a trickle.

Authorities in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed flow restriction devices at about 20 property main shutoff valves, the newspaper reported.

The sequel after the ad

Contacted by AFP, a representative of the Kardashian sisters had not responded for the moment.

“People are watching you”

Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer told the Daily that his article risked giving “a false picture of the situation” in a property with about 500 mature trees, saying his clients had installed “preventively” a drip irrigation system and left some lawns to die.

“Climate criminals”: the private jets of celebrities and billionaires now scrutinized on social networks

More and more Southern California residents are replacing their water-hungry lawns with hardier plants native to the region.

Faced with more than two decades of devastating drought made worse by climate change, the state of California has announced a new strategy to collect, treat and desalinate significantly more water.

Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he hopes celebrities lead by example when it comes to following the rules. “People listen to you, watch you, value what you do”he said.