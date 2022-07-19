Kim Kardashian tackles the relationship of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

According to some fans of the Kardashian clan, Kim would have given a spade to her sister Khloé about her relationship with Tristan Thomspon.

On Instagram, a story by Kim Kardashian had the effect of a bomb. It could be a spade towards his sister Khloé regarding his relationship with Tristan Thomspon. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Close-knit sisters

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are very close. The two sisters share everything and never hesitate to support each other.

For example, Khloé hasn’t been shy about validating Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship. She also asserts love this couple. At the slightest Instagram post, Khloé likes and comments on all her admiration for the two lovers. Too cute !

Kim Kardashian herself also seems happy in this situation. Indeed, she explained in an interview: “Pete and I are going out together for a few months. We are doing really well” Great !

Besides, Khloé confirmed it on Twitter. She answered ” Is not it ???? SHE IS IN LOVE” to a fan who said: “Kim looks so in love it’s so cute”. We love !

If Khloé is a fan of the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it would seem that the reverse is also true. Indeed, Kim Kardashian has encouraged his sister to have a second child with Tristan Thomspon.

“Kim supported and encouraged Khloé to find a surrogate mother”, says a source of People. When in December her surrogate mother was pregnant, Khloé jumped for joy.

Although in the same month, she also learned that Tristan had cheated on her. “It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé”explains the source.

In this regard, Kim Kardashian published an enigmatic story, which resembles a spade towards her sister. MCE TV tells you more!

Kim Kardashian tackles her sister in story?

When Khloé Kardashian got cheated on by Tristan Thompson. And Kim Kardashian didn’t hesitate to support her in this difficult period. Indeed, True’s dad announced that he was indeed the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols”then wrote the athlete on social networks before adding. ” I take full responsibility for my actions. »

And to continue as follows: ” Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. » To show his support for his sister, Kim Kardashian therefore shared a family photo on his Instagram account.

But this Monday, July 18, Kim Kardashian posted an enigmatic story. She wrote : “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick, but they can’t see the red flags”

Many fans reacted. “Kim really is the worst sister”offended a fan. “I can’t believe she would be so publicly rude to her sister since she claims they are friends. »adds another.

Is this a spade addressed to Khloé Kardashian? In any case, it sows doubt. Because she shared it hours after posting photos of Khloe’s baby daddy holding hands with a woman at a party in Mykonos. Case to follow!