Kim Kardashian takes Son Saint to LA Rams game and gets booed

Serious shade. Kim Kardashian and son Saint had a blast watching the Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday, October 9 – but not everyone was thrilled to see the reality star in the arena.

The Skims CEO, 41, brought her eldest son, 6, to SoFi Stadium on Sunday as the California team took on the Dallas Cowboys. When the cameras showed Kardashian on the big screen, she blew a kiss and waved to the crowd – despite boos from diehard football fans.

john legend was also in the audience on Sunday and received a more neutral reaction when his face graced the Jumbotron. After the awkward moment aired on TV, many social media users were quick to defend Kardashian and praise her for ignoring haters.

“Men suck so bad they’re crazy [sic] just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game,” a fan tweeted on Sunday as the clip went viral.

stephen amell also defended the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, tweeting: “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and booed loudly at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they don’t like you, that means you’re super famous.

The makeup mogul appeared unfazed by the backlash inside the stadium, instead focusing on enjoying the fun with her son and friends. In a sweet video shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, Kardashian showed Saint celebrating in her seat after a touchdown. The little one wore a blue and yellow cap to match his jersey, which featured the Rams cornerback Jalen Ramseythe name on the back.

With Saint, Kardashian shares North, 9, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West. The Self-centered The author filed for divorce from the Grammy winner, 45, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and a judge declared Kardashian legally single earlier this year.

West – who has often taken to social media to speak out about the family drama amid the duo’s divorce – made a rare comment about co-parenting with the SKKN founder during an interview in September. “Even to this day, I will always give Kim advice on things that might help because it’s going to be okay with the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “She still has them 80% of the time, [to] raise these children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth was that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the program.

Designer Yeezy then sparked controversy during Paris Fashion Week for wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, which he defended on Tucker Carlson tonight amid the backlash. While discussing her fashion choice, West talked more about her dynamic with Kardashian post-split.

“Kim is like a hybrid. She’s not just Marilyn Monroe. You know, she’s a fashion person too,” he said on the Friday, Oct. 7 episode of Fox News. “She’s also a mom. She is also an activist. She is a lawyer. She’s a multi-billionaire.

He continued, “She is sexy. She is one of the most beautiful people of all time. This is now an expensive friend-level video game character. And when you see a headline that says, ‘Kim says, Oh, I’m gonna stay single forever’, that’s indoctrination, because they want that person to tell all the little girls they have to be. singles. still.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Kardashian’s NFL outing with Saint: