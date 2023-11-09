Kim Kardashian takes the wraps off Lucas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Vegas wedding

Kim Kardashian, Lucas Gage and Chris Appleton

Kim Kardashian has revealed the details of what happened at the wedding of her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton and The White Lotus star Lucas Gage.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in April this year, where Kim surprised the couple with an intimate performance by Shania Twain.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim gushed about the true love of the stars who were engaged at the time.

“Chris Appleton has been doing my hair for a long time. “He’s like my hair husband and she recently got engaged to her boyfriend Lucas,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I have never truly seen Chris so happy and joyful. “It’s like a completely different situation for him.”

The couple asked Kim to be a part of their private wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, before the reality star revealed a big surprise: a private performance of You’re Still the One by Shania Twain herself.

Kim unveiled the romantic display by teasing that they were stopping in the limousine briefly before heading to Buffalo Bill’s in Las Vegas, where Shania was waiting to entertain her with her 1997 hit.

Kim shared that the track is “Chris and Lucas’s song”, and that they are “obsessed” with it. Shania, who “coincidentally was in Vegas that same weekend,” invited the soon-to-be newlyweds to the stage to watch her acoustic performance.

“I love giving surprises, and I love making people happy, and seeing them cry and be so happy and really surprised makes me so happy,” Kim shared.

Lucas, who is also known for his role in Euphoria & You, told Kim, “I love you so much for this.”

It was revealed that everyone involved were huge fans of the classic song, with Kim confessing to Shania: “When that song came on, I would blast it everywhere, all the time, and I said it’s my forever. It will be my song.” He said directly into the camera, “So when that time comes, my forever man, this will be our song, I hope you like it.”

They later arrived at the chapel, where Kim shared that she had never heard of it before, but she was “gonna wing it, because that’s where the magic happens.”

“I am so honored that both of you are trusting me to do this. You both have big hearts, and the only advice I can give you is to always have each other’s backs,” Kim said before announcing to her friends that they were happily married.

“I married my first couple, we put so much love into the world,” Kim said in the confessional. “I’m very happy for them.”

Lucas and Chris have since shared several photos from their big day.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Chris confirmed that he was dating the actor. “I’m so happy. I’m so in love and I’m so grateful to be able to share my time with someone special.

