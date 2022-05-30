Kim Kardashian talks about her original look for Kourtney’s wedding!

For Kourtney’s wedding organized in Italy, Kim Kardashian made the buzz with her sublime ensemble. We explain why…

On May 22, 2022, Kim Kardashian attended Kourtney’s wedding and Travis Scott hosted in Italy. The business woman has also caused a sensation with its look! The dress she opted for the festivities was – in fact – recycled. Yes, the star has already worn it in the past. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is on all fronts

For several years, Kim Kardashian is in the spotlight ! Just like his illustrious family.

So it all started with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. If to date the show is no longer broadcast, the businesswoman created a surprise by launching – later – a completely different program called “The Kardashians”.

Facing the camera, the star unvarnishedly talks about her new daily life without Kanye West. A few months ago, the ex-lovers decided to divorce.

They hadn’t been on the same wavelength for a while. If the rapper seems to coo in the arms of Chaney Jones, Kim Kardashian has also found love.

With Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian feels fulfilled at all levels. Madly in love with her man, the happy mother of four children would even be tempted to remarry.

” I believe in love. That’s why, with a little luck, there will still be only one marriage for me”, she teased in “The Kardashians”. In the meantime, it was her eldest Kourtney who had the honor of unite with the man of her life: Travis Barker. The festivities also took place in Italy!

Kourtney Kardashian gets upstaged by her sister

Last weekend, all the paparazzi were on the lookout in Portofino! As usual, the Kardashian-Jenner clan did the show brilliantly.

For Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, everyone was also adorned with sublime Dolce & Gabanna pieces. For her part, Kim Kardashian has also sported platinum blonde hair!

She also decided to tie them in a bun while leaving some wild locks for pimp her hairstyle. Kris Jenner’s daughter has clearly made the buzz by betting on a long and sublime black dress!

You should know that she has already worn it in 2011… for the Glamor Awards. Yep, it’s dated! Being very close to its subscribers, the ex-daughter-in-law of Caitlyn Jenner has also explained about it on Instagram.

“Fun fact to come up with this look for the wedding,” she wrote in her story. “I know you just saw me in my archive on last week’s episode of The Kardashians. I have each piece photographed and everything is on an app”.

Perfectionist through and through, Kim Kardashian wanted to do things big for the union of her sister. “When I found out I was going to Italy, I took out all my clothes Dolce & Gabanna to try them again and see if I could carry something over,” she added.

Not a little proud, Stormi’s aunt also relayed a old shot of her with the famous dress. She would therefore have bought it from BErgdorf Goodman!

And that’s not all. Kim Kardashian also sported another piece with this outfit. “To make the dress look modern (…), I worn this gloved lace dress that I had in my closet for a layered lace look,” she concluded. We love ! Not you ?!