Kim Kardashian Talks Her New Style: “Future Alien Barbie”

Kim Kardashian navigates the fashion world on her own terms. The reality star opened up about her current style era and how she creates her own personal aesthetic.

“I would say [my style is] definitely, like, future Barbie alien vibes,” Kardashian, 41, said during a panel with Seducethe editor of Jessica Cruel Tuesday, June 21. The Skims founder, however, admitted that she finds some aspects of her wardrobe a little challenging. “I have trouble with casual [style]. I’m trying to improve myself in this area.

That day, the Self-centered the author debuted a new look, stepping out with a bob hairstyle. Kardashian had her hair, which she dyed platinum blonde last month, cut into a blunt look. To complete the hairstyle, she wore a white crop top and Balenciaga pantaboots – a staple of her new wardrobe. Kardashian showed off the hair change in a selfie with vogue‘s editor, Anna Wintourthat’s been rocking the ‘do for decades.

“BOBBSEY TWINS,” Kardashian captioned the post, referencing beloved children’s novels.

Kardashian’s style evolution came after she split from her husband in 2021 Kanye West. For years, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 44, has styled the California native, and now that they’re no longer together, Kardashian has felt apprehensive about her fashion identity.

“Even now I have panic attacks, what am I wearing? she explained during a May 12 episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “So for the the wall street journal magazine, I won the Innovator Award for Skims. And I thought to myself, ‘How can I wear something that hasn’t been checked beforehand?’ »

She echoed similar sentiments in a Feb. 9 interview with vogue, saying, “I always think, ‘What’s going to be next?’ I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me.

Since then, Kardashian has quickly created a signature look with the Balenciaga pantaboot. The beauty mogul rocked a range of different pantaboot designs from the fashion house in nearly every color. Similar to the red and blue number she wore to the Conde Nast office on Tuesday, Kardashian rocked a pink pair paired with a cropped hoodie in an image carousel via Instagram on June 5.

Kardashian’s Balenciaga streak started before her Saturday Night Live hosting a concert in October 2021. She officially became the face of the label in February.

