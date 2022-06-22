Kim Kardashian talks SKKN By Kim, controversies, parenting education and a new look.

It’s not new, Kim Kardashian is multi-talented. Between his law studies, the show The Kardashiansa line of shapewear clothing (Skim), and her role as a mother of four children, the star is now adding a new string to her bow and launching SKKN by Kima luxury skincare line in partnership with the multinational Coty. In honor of this highly anticipated launch, the star visited the offices of Conde Nastthe publishing group of vogue and other titles, in New York, where she not only discussed this new project, but also discussed her tips in terms of parenting, the media controversies surrounding it, as well as the keys to her current look, very “Barbie alien from the future”.

The conversation started by talking about his sources of inspiration for SKKN by Kim. Having launched its first brand of cosmetics KKW Beauty five years ago, Kim Kardashian Overview SKKN as an opportunity to realize one’s own idea of ​​beauty. For her first products, an exfoliator, a cleanser and an eye cream, she studied the formulas carefully. “The factories I work with told me that the products usually go through five tests, and I did between 20 and 25 for each reference,” she says. “I really took my time with the formulas, to make sure that when people get them, they know the difference between the quality of the product and the fact that it’s a celebrity brand. “

true to herself

Obviously, in good project signed Kim Kardashian, the look of the products was also very important. The star has managed to show off her minimalist aesthetic, now known to all, through simple and elegant packaging. “When I was working on the packaging, I was inspired by concrete sculptures, with different shades of stones,” she says. “I’ve always thought packaging should look great, and I’ve always loved neutral tones.” She also wanted the packaging to be refillable, “to show brands that it is possible to find aesthetic packaging that is recyclable and sustainable.” In the future, she plans to extend her brand to make-up and perfume. “The brand Skkn has one goal: to make your skin look better,” she says. “I wanted cosmetics that I love and wear, lip liners, lipsticks, foundations, that offer a neutral palette . Before, with Kkw BeautyI was a little more fun… But it didn’t correspond to my basics.”

New fashion era

During his conversation with the editor of pace, Kim Kardashianwho wore a white top Re/Done and pants Balenciaga, spoke about the fashion dilemma she has been facing for some time: “I struggle with the casual style, I try to put effort into it”. The star also mentioned her new platinum blonde hair color, saying “blonde people have more fun.” We also remember that this recent platinum blonde hair transformation was revealed at the last Met Gala when she wore the dress of Marilyn Monroe worn during his “Happy Birthday Mr. President” for John F Kennedy. Kim Kardashian also touched on the various controversies surrounding her red carpet looks. “I’ve been the target of a lot of criticism, like when I lost weight to fit into the dress. I do not regret this decision, because I have since eaten much healthier. I consulted my nutritionist and my sports coach.”

“At the end of the day, owning up to your mistakes is very important” – Kim Kardashian

As someone who often finds himself at the center of conversations, Kim Kardashian says she has learned when to ignore criticism and when to face it. “At the end of the day, owning up to your mistakes is really important because people will respect your attitude a lot more if you take responsibility,” she says. She cites as an example the name change of Skims in place of Kimono (considered by many a form of cultural appropriation). “When I received a letter from the Japanese government, I understood how serious it was, and there was no question [sur le changement de nom]”, says Kim Kardashian. “We had a million pieces of clothing printed with the name. I didn’t want to waste anything, so I came up with the name straight away. Skims and we just printed above the label.”

Family first

To face the ups and downs, Kim Kardashian can count on his family. The clan constantly keeps up to date with what’s going on through a family group chat: “We’re really open about everything.” She also considers the people she works with as family. “I have worked with my team for 10-15 years, so they can count on me without any problem,” she says. What we see very well in their new show, The Kardashians. “We get to actually do what we want to do,” the star says of the show. “There are a lot of individual shots, you get to see what we do in our day-to-day lives…In Keeping Up With the Kardashiansit all came together, but it’s refreshing to be able to show people a bit more of my journey.”

soon to be a lawyer

Regarding her budding career in law: while she passed her bar exam last year (the “baby bar exam”: an exam based on the same principle as the classic bar with fewer specializations), Kim Kardashian says she is now halfway to officially becoming a lawyer. She has also recently focused on detention centers for minors. “I went to a center for teenagers over the weekend, I had never been to a center like this before, and it was really an eye-opening experience for me”. Whatever his future specialization as As a lawyer, she mainly wants to bring to the forefront situations that are still too ignored or misunderstood. “You have to humanize people who don’t have the opportunity to tell their own story”, says Kim Kardashian “It might even spur lawmakers to change laws later on.” Finally, she hopes to open her own law firm, one where former prisoners would be employed. “They know the laws by heart and have spent decades fighting for themselves,” concludes Kim Kardashian on this subject.

In the meantime, her role as mother of North, Psalm, Chicago and Holy kept him very busy. When asked how she imagines them in the future, she replies: “Each of my children is really different, and I will let them grow and support them in whatever they want to do. North always says that she will resume Yeezy and Skims. I said to him the other day: “If you want to lead them, you’re going to have to get up early”. And she said, ‘Run them? I just said I want to make money out of it.’ The entrepreneur adds that it has been important for her to teach her children the value of hard work. “North runs lemonade stands on weekends to make money,” says Kim Kardashian. Before concluding: “What troubles me are bribes, I am a big fan of bribes… My bribes with my son are Pokémon cards!”

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue.com