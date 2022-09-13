Kim Kardashian teases major hair change in new video after fans begged star to ditch blonde locks

KIM Kardashian has teased a major hair transformation in a new video as fans beg her to ditch her platinum blonde look.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received mixed reviews for the white blonde style.

5

Now Kim, 41, has teased a major change in her hair color after months of platinum highlights.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night to share clips of herself wearing a new outfit from her SKIMS clothing line.

But as the TV personality spoke to the camera through her full-length mirror, she revealed she was “really close” to dying her hair black.

Someone in the background started protesting and Kim replied, “No? Don’t you think I should? »

“Aren’t you ready?” What ? she asked the mysterious companion, adding, “Not ready for dark Kim?” »

The TV star then added a poll where her fans could vote to keep her hair blonde or go back to her natural dark color.

66% of Kim’s followers voted for her to return to her old shade while 34% urged her to stick with platinum.

PLATINUM DIVE

The mother-of-four went shiny blonde in May for her Met Gala appearance as she wore the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

FAN CLEARANCE

But fans gave her appearance mixed reviews, as many found the look “too intense”.

“Kim is the worst looking sister in blonde. It cheapens it, makes it artificial, and robs it of a once-exotic beauty. I also feel like it washes her out with her complexion. I hate when she’s blonde, only Khloe and maybe Kylie can pull off blonde, the rest have to stick to black,” one wrote on Reddit in July.

“Platinum blonde is the worst for me. Her complexion is so warm. The platinum makes her look like a character from a video game,” a second agreed.

A third remarked: “Yeah, honey isn’t that bad, but platinum looks so bad. »

“It just doesn’t match her complexion, especially the bright blonde,” another noted.

BLUNT CUT

To make matters worse, in July, the business and fashion mogul took the bold step of chopping her long locks for a short, edgy bob, leaving fans shocked at the extreme decision.

Photos of Kim out on the town with her blunt blonde hair have been circulating the internet and fans weren’t all about the new cut.

One fan urged, “Kim needs to fire her glam team now! »

Another simply commented: “This is awful. »

A third said: “His style sucks these days. »

Yet a fourth remarked, “Kanye has started dressing with North lately and everyone loves his style because he’s fresh as shit, now Kim is trying to copy the style and be cool but she’s just a jerk. »

Kim matched her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s shiny blonde hair for months, although the couple called it quits in early August.

SKINNY KIMMY

In addition to her hairstyle, fans have also shared concerns about her shrinking figure, as she has lost over 20 pounds since May.

5

5