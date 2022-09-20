Kim Kardashian Teases ‘Very Vulnerable’ ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

ads

Kim Kardashian says ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 premiere shows her famous family acting “seriously vulnerable.”

“We didn’t promote it. We’re not going,” the Skims founder told Michael Strahan during a promotional visit to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

“It’s like a really deep and vulnerable episode that we haven’t talked about, so I think people will be really surprised. »

Kardashian, 41, also teased that the next season would be more “independent” for her.

“I think you see me making decisions for myself,” she shared. “Obviously I always think of my children, but in general [I’m] just doing things for myself.

Season 1 of “The Kardashians” ended with Khloé Kardashian learning about Tristan Thompson’s affair with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a baby boy named Theo.

Kim Kardashian has teased ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 will make them appear ‘vulnerable’.GMA

The Good American co-founder, who previously said she felt “incredibly disappointed” by the betrayal, noted in the show’s finale that Thompson would “absolutely” not have confessed to cheating if he didn’t. there wasn’t “a baby involved”.

However, since the ‘Kardashians’ finale, fans have learned that Khloé, 38, and Thompson, 31, were pregnant via surrogate with a baby of their own at the time the Nichols scandal broke, which didn’t go unnoticed. isn’t played on the Hulu series — yet. While the former couple tried to keep the baby a secret, Khloé’s rep later confirmed the pregnancy and called it a “blessing.”

The show returns Thursday on Hulu.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian told Page Six at the time. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family. »

The surrogate mother gave birth to a baby boy at the end of the summer.

Perhaps the Season 2 premiere will dive into secret surrogacy.

“The Kardashians” airs Thursdays on Hulu.

