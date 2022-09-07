Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West for Introducing Her to High Society

When asked when she felt like she reached high society, Kim winked at her ex-husband.

Ye contributed to Kim’s success

As her ex-husband struggles with The Gap and Adidas, Kim Kardashian tries once again to move the internet. This time though, it is with her cover of Interview magazine that she panics the web. Blonde hair and matching eyebrows, Kim Kardashian showed off her posterior once again. In addition, in her article, she touched on a whole series of topics related to her career.

many years ago, kardashians was a stylist for celebrities like Brandy. However, after the sextape of Kim with Ray J was released, she became the most talked about woman in the industry. Moreover, Kardashian’s success as a billionaire businesswoman has been a real social climb.

In Interview, she was asked when she thought she reached high society. It’s an answer she must have thought about. Indeed, it gives some credence to Yes On the question. “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people,” did she say. “I think it definitely made a lot of people have a different level of respect. I’ve also seen a lot of things more recently […] and people see it and respect it. There are several levels of respect. »