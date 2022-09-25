Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

Kim Kardashian is very grateful to her ex, Pete Davidson, despite their separation. The comedian gave him a very nice gift!

For several months, Kim Kardashian lived a beautiful love story with Pete Davidson. Shortly after her , the main interested party formalized her relationship with the comedian.

Kim Kardashian knows she can love again thanks to Pete Davidson

If Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian looked like they were having the perfect love, they finally did. And for good reason, the two clearly do not have the same pace of life.

Kim Kardashian had a lot of trouble reconciling her professional life and her life as a mom with her life as a couple. It is for this reason that she wished A terrible news for the latter.

And for good reason, the young man already saw himself starting his own family with the reality TV candidate. Fate has decided otherwise. Despite everything, the main interested party held to thank his ex.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, a source close to the young woman said she thanked Pete Davidson for the beautiful gift he had given her. Thanks to him, she knows she can fall in love again.

The source close to Kim Kardashian confided: “Her relationship with Pete has really taught her that she is capable of being in love again. And she knows that in time she will find someone” .

For now, the main interested party wants enjoying your single life. The source said: “Kim loves the single life. Aside from the brief interval between her divorce from Kanye and the start of a relationship with Pete, Kim has been linked to men for the past decade” .

“She feels free”

The source close to Kim Kardashian also confided: ” She feels free. And she likes the fact that she can come and do whatever she wants, without having to answer to anyone. .

Kim Kardashian would also be afraid to embark on a new relationship. And for good reason, she is afraid that men will judge her because of “they say”. She doesn’t want them to have preconceptions about her.

“The only problem she faces in dating is that there is not a man living on this planet who don’t know who she is” .

The source close to Kim Kardashian revealed: “Because of that, when she’s interested in a guy, they already have preconceived ideas about who she is. And that’s not always true most of the time.” .

Before adding: “That doesn’t mean she has any. finished with love stories. Because that is not the case at all. That’s just not his goal right now.” .

The source also explained about Kim Kardashian: “If it has to happen, it will happen. Kim is the busiest she’s ever been in her career. And she’s really exploding in ways she never thought possible.” .