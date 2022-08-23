Kim Kardashian: the man who robbed her does not feel guilty!

Nothing is going well for Kim Kardashian! At the latest news, the man who robbed her in 2016 does not regret having done so…

It was a real trauma for Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kanye West’s ex-wife was robbed in her Parisian suite by Yunice Abbas and other accomplices. The man in question, who has also been sentenced, does not seem to regret his gesture. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian unleashes passions

Kim Kardashian is one of the stars the most photographed in the world. In the same way as the other members of his illustrious family.

It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007. For several seasons, the pretty brunette revealed all her daily life in uptown LA

Thanks to the show, Kim Kardashian was able to highlight her clan formed with Kanye West. Although separated, the lovebirds are at the head of a happy tribe of 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In a few years, the offspring of Kim Kardashian could well surprise us. Her eldest seems to know all the tricks of the star system.

But for a time, Kris Jenner’s daughter wanted to get away from it. And for good reason, in 2016 while she was staying in Paris for Fashion Week, she was the victim of a terrible robbery.

An organized gang had disguised themselves as police before joining his luxury hotel. Everything was very fast!

” He asked me, with a strong French accent, my Ring», would have entrusted Kim Kardashian to the investigators as pointed out by Le Monde. “They tied me up (…)then locked me in my bathroom”.

Among the innumerable jewels of the young woman, the thugs also managed to steal from her, an 18.88 carat stone.

One of the robbers empties his bag

For Vice, one of the robbers of Kim Kardashian therefore agreed to return to this episode. Her name ? Yunice Abbas. Facing the camera, the man in question explained that social networks can often betray the targets of thieves.

And Kim Kardashian has also paid the price for example… “ I was on the internet and I saw her jewellery, I saw her ring which she showed everywhere”, confessed the main interested party.

With his accomplices aged between 60 and 70, Yunice Abbas has also studied all his movements within the capital. To date, the loot on Kim Kardashian’s robbery is estimated at 10 million euros.

According to her words, entering the influencer’s palace was child’s play. When the situation started to turn sour, the star’s assistant tried to put them Sticks in the wheels… Without success.

“Mrs. Kardashian’s secretary wanted to call for help but she called 911, she thought she was in the United States, which left us time, also entrusted Yanis Abbas. “(Editor’s note: In France, the police number is 17, that of the fire brigade is 18. Throughout Europe, it is 112.)”

Basically, this man knew Kanye West… But knew nothing about his wife. ” I didn’t know her, but I saw one of her series where she threw her diamond in the pool, in an episode of the Kardashian family ”, he specified. ” I said to myself : “She must have a lot of money this lady, she doesn’t care at all! Since she was throwing money out the window, I was there to pick it up, that’s all. Guilty ? Nope ! I do not care.”