Kim Kardashian: the new tattoo very symbolic of Pete Davidson in his honor

After more than eight months of relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson no longer hide, and multiply the red carpets and other public appearances hand in hand. This Monday, July 11, the American reality TV star posted new pictures on Instagram, giving her fans the opportunity to notice her companion’s new tattoo, which is particularly symbolic.

Happiness goes well to Kim Kardashian! In February 2021, after seven years of marriage, the reality TV star had decided to end her relationship with Kanye West, the father of her four children. A carefully considered decision on the part of Kim Kardashian, who will reveal a year later in the columns of vogue the reason for his decision. “For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think that for two years, I decided that I was going to make myself happy. And it really makes me feel good. And even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I chose myself. And I think it’s ok to choose each other“, she had explained.

Last October, Kim Kardashian was the guest of honor on the show saturday night live, a veritable institution in the United States. A very successful passage for the 41-year-old star, who had brilliantly executed his monologue, a mandatory step for the personalities who present the show. Among the recurring comedians of the show, a certain Pete Davidson, on whom Kim Kardashian immediately flashed, to the point of asking a producer of the show for his phone number.

A reference to their first kiss

A reciprocal attraction, since the two stars will appear a few weeks later hand in hand, confirming their relationship to the whole world. Since then, Kim Kardashian has wanted to shout her love from the rooftops, she who multiplies the Instagram publications on which the 28-year-old comedian appears. This Monday, July 11, Kim Kardashian has published new photos that have not gone unnoticed, as the mother of the family appears happy with Pete Davidson.

On the first selfie posted, Internet users have also noticed a new, very symbolic tattoo of the comedian, the first names Jasmine and Aladdin, with the infinity sign. A tattoo that refers to their first meeting on the set of saturday night live, during which they exchanged their first kiss in front of the cameras by interpreting these two mythical characters. A very loving man!