Kim Kardashian, the pink outfits on Saturday Night Live

K.im Kardashian makes his guest debut on the famous American show Saturday Night Live. But in addition to the irreverent monologue staged in the episode of October 9, the star has made a discussion for her look in pink. After a period of total black culminating in the dress worn at the Met Gala, now the ex-wife of Kanye West enters the phase of total pink.

In pink for the self-deprecating monologue

For her TV appearance on SNL, Kim wore one fuchsia velvet jumpsuit very similar to the dress that covered her from head to toe (including her face) on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum. “I’m surprised to see myself here too,” she begins in the self-mocking cameo.

And he continues with some phrases that have unleashed the web: “they are much more than the photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeon as a reference”. And regarding Kanye, he states: «I married the best rapper of all time, a talented genius who gave me 4 incredible children. But when I filed for divorce, it all boiled down to one thing: his personality ”(Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021).

The three bubblegum-colored outfits by Balenciaga

To unleash the people of the network, however, it was not only his words, but above all theoutfit chosen to perform and those flaunted in the days before and after his appearance in New York. The fuchsia velvet jumpsuit that covered her entirely, from neck to heels, was signed Balenciaga. But it wasn’t the only Demna Gvasalia look the star wore in those days: the dresses were three, one more pink than the other.

On October 7, as soon as she arrived at the hotel, Kim Kardashian opted for a long velvet blazer bubblegum pink, worn as a dress over high satin boots in the same color, paired with matching gloves, silver pointed boots, the iconic bag Hourglass of the Maison in glitter version, maxi black sunglasses and teardrop earrings.

Anticipating the trends of next season, to head to the studios Kim has focused onathleisure, changing the outfit with a long Anorak-style coat, but keeping roughly the same accessories: metal boots, giga earrings in crystals and tortoiseshell glasses, all signed by the brand. After the monologue, she swapped the tight velvet jumpsuit for some stage costumes to play Jasmine in the Aladdin inspired sketch with Pete Davidson. But then Kim Kardashian returned to pink and Balenciaga to leave the program: this time, in an outfit consisting of a spandex suit with built-in boots, paired with a feather coat long in Eighties style. Direction, afterparty?

Pink is the new black

No wonder: in the last month, Kim Kardashian has appeared in public wearing practically only the French label. On the red carpet of the Met Gala, but also on the streets and on the occasion of the Kanye West concert dedicated to the album Donda, where she appeared in a white wedding dress from Gvasalia’s first Haute Couture collection. What is surprising is the choice of the bright color after months of neutral and austere tones.

Who knows if the star will also comment on this style choice. After his chat appearance in total black at the Met, he jokingly stated on Instagram: “What’s more American than a t-shirt from head to toe ?!”

