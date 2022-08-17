Kim Kardashian: the “real reason” for her breakup with Pete Davidson revealed

After a romantic romance that lasted 9 months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially separated. The “real reason” for their breakup has just been revealed by News Magazine.

After her marriage to rapper Kanye West ended, during which she gave birth to her children, Kim Kardashian lived happily alongside comedian Pete Davidson. While the two lovebirds had been together for 9 months, their love story came to an end. The announcement of their separation came as a big surprise to their respective fans. For the record, the comedian had expressed his desires for paternity during a recent interview with Hart to Heart. “This is my dream. That’s kinda what I’m getting ready for now, i try to be a good guy too and to develop and improve myselfso when it does it will just be easier“, he had indicated.

According to the first information revealed by the American media E! News, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split stems from the incompatibility of their respective schedules. Concretely, the two lovers were no longer able to manage their relationship from a distance, because they were often on the move for the needs of their respective professional activities. “Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they discovered that the dynamics of long distance and their schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship“, clarified the magazine. Currently, Pete Davidson is filming a film in Australia, while Kim Kardashian is in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson would be “disgusted” by their breakup

However, NewsMagazine revealed new information regarding “the real reason“causing Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split.”Their age difference was becoming more and more apparent. She’s more mature than Pete. Kim was exhausted and since he was in Australia, the jet lag was very difficult for them. Long distance relationships are difficult. The children were unaware of the feud their father had with Pete. It was useless. It just brought unwanted attention and grief to the family. She is their mother first and foremost, so she puts them first. Kanye knows there’s no way he and Kim will get back together, he wants her to be happy“, indicated a source to the American media, which also adds that the comedian is “disgusted“by this rupture.