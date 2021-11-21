Kim Kardashian, the Skims x Fendi capsule recorded sales of $ 1 million in one minute

The capsule could be the biggest commercial success of the entrepreneur’s modeling underwear line

All crazy for Skims x Fendi, the exclusive capsule collection resulting from the collaboration between the shapewear brand of Kim Kardashian and the luxury brand Fendi represented by the creative director Kim Jones. The line of limited edition underwear it recorded sales of one million dollars in just sixty seconds from the opening of the online store, an astonishing result that once again demonstrates how far Kim Kardashian sees us, whose business insight is now a marketing textbook phenomenon.

Kim Kardashian, the hot pink look for Saturday Night Live. PHOTO That the collaboration between Kim Kardashian, a world-renowned style icon, and Kim Jones, an internationally acclaimed designer, would be a success was written even before the launch. To prove it, the uproar aroused by the specialized press and on social media when the first posts appeared announcing the creation of the brand new line of modeling underwear. The explosion of commercial sales, expected online for November 9th, has exceeded all expectations totaling a record figure of one million dollars of goods purchased in the first minute of the online shop opening. We can only imagine the queue to fill the virtual cart and grab them most coveted articles, many of which out of stock – according to TMZ, which reported the news exclusively – in every color and size available shortly. The first buyers will certainly have taken advantage of the newsletter indicating the exact time of the start of online sales. Everyone else will be able to purchase the capsule garments on the dedicated website, available for a limited time, as well as in some physical Fendi boutiques around the world.

Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire The commercial result of the launch of Skims x Fendi is perhaps one of the most sensational, but not the only, sales success of the highly coveted line of shaping underwear designed by Kim Kardashian. Born just three years ago, Skims is globally recognized as a innovative brand that combines an unprecedented level of comfort with an attractive aesthetic, qualities that have made the girdles, sports bras and bodysuits made with the special light and snug fabric, products more than desired. Collaboration with another brand is a novelty at Skims while it is not a new practice for Kim Jones who has already collaborated with many brands in the past and this season has combined her creative energies with those of Donatella Versace for another capsule. from the singular name: Fendace.