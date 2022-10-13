Kim Kardashian: the star reveals that she had @love with Pete Davidson near a fireplace to…

In the latest episode of “Kardashians,” Kim told her 88-year-old grandmother MJ that she had sex with Davidson in front of a fireplace to “do him honor.”

“Pete and I were at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we sat in front of the fireplace talking for hours.

And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live your life when you have @love in front of the fireplace, and so we did it in front of the fireplace in your honour’”, a- she declared.

After sharing the story, MJ, 88, expressed his concerns about where his granddaughter chose to have sex. “Not in the lobby?” she asked.

“Not in the lobby!” exclaimed Kim Kardashian. “But it’s scary to think of your grandmother before making love.”

Despite the awkward subject, MJ wasn’t scared. “I know, but I used to be younger,” she said.

Later in the conversation, Kim Kardashian told her family that Pete was ready to go on Blue Origin’s 20th space mission. Despite her reservations about the trip, Kim said she was “really excited” for Pete.

“He’s really going to leave with Jeff Bezos,” she said, before receiving a phone call from Pete.