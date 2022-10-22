Kim Kardashian, the sweet words of Khloé and Kris Jenner for her birthday

This Friday, on the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s birthday, her sister Khloé and their mother Kris Jenner sent her tender messages.

Friday, October 21, Kim Kardashian celebrated her forty-second candle. A special day that did not fail to celebrate his sisters and his mother, Kris Jenner. To mark the occasion, the third in the group, Khloé Kardashian, sent a long message on her Instagram account to her “brave” and “resilient” big sister. “Thank you to the birthdays because thanks to them, you have become stronger, braver, wiser. You’ve managed to become kinder and gentler over the years. I thought people got grumpier as they got older, but you’ve become a more aware, loving and patient person,” the 38-year-old host began.

The former girlfriend of Tristan Thompson was full of praise for Kim Kardashian, stressing her “gratitude” and her “pride” to have her as a sister and “best friend”. “You and me are for life. I will be by your side until the end. I will do anything for you no questions asked. I will follow you with my eyes closed whatever you do to support and protect yourself (…) Every blessing you have, you richly deserve it, and I pray that the blessings will rain down on you continuously. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, to yours my beautiful sister. I love you,” she concluded. To accompany her words, the mother of True (4 years old) and a little boy, shared a series of snapshots memories of them, younger, alongside Kim, Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner, happy mom

For her part, Kris Jenner, also took to her Instagram account to share several publications. One is a video of Kanye West’s ex-wife as a child blowing out her candle and celebrating her birthday alongside her family and friends. “You will always be my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You manage to overcome obstacles with such grace. You are an example of courage and calm. You are a wonderful mother, daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. You love so much, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative and respectful of all (…) Thank you for bringing so much joy and good humor and for loving me as you do”, she wrote.

“You have filled our lives with love, laughter and joy,” Caitlyn Jenner’s former wife captioned a series of photos of her with her daughter.