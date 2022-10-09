Kim Kardashian: these exes that you have (perhaps) forgotten

Of Kim Kardashian, we know everything or almost, she is not an icon of the reality show for nothing. His loves have no secrets for anyone even if his sentimental life has not been a long calm river. But maybe you forgot who made his heart beat? A little throwback to the men who mattered in his life. And reciprocally.

Kim Kardashian: who are the men in her life?

Teen, Kim dated me TJ Jackson, the nephew of Michael, the King of Pop, singer with 3T. It was with him that she lost her virginity. In 2000, Kim Kardashian married music producer Damon Thomas in Las Vegas. She was only 19 years old. Him ? 30. A union that only lasted three years. She then lived a relationship with Ray J, of the memorable kind because they kept a sacred memory of it (which made Kim famous…); she frequented the singer Nick Lachey (ex of Jessica Simpson), the animator Nick Cannon and she was also lent a love affair with Benji Madden (future husband of Cameron Diaz).

She had a more serious history with footballer Reggie Bush before falling in love with one of her colleagues, Miles Austin, then another sportsman, basketball player Kris Humphries, whom she married in second marriage. A whirlwind marriage of 72 days, while their divorce was finalized two years later… And then there was the rapper Kanye Westher third husband from whom she separated at the beginning of 2021. Since last fall, comedian Pete Davidson has given her a smile…

