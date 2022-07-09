Kim Kardashian: these tips she followed before introducing Pete Davidson to her children

While Kim Kardashian was a guest on the set of Today, she spoke about the rules she set herself before introducing her new darling, Peter Davidson, to her children.

It’s been 8 months Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, are together. At the start of their romance, the reality star preferred to keep his relationship private with the comedian. However, today, Kim Kardashian no longer hides it, and does not even hesitate to post their vacation on Instagram Where discuss their relationship in interviews. For the couple, a new milestone has passed ! The one who decided the star of reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians of introduce your children to your lover, Pete Davidson. For Kim Kardashian, this decision was very important. The mother of North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West took it very seriously.

On June 21, Kim Kardashian was theguest of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in the show Today. The SKIMS founder explained the rules she set for herself before making the decision. First of all, “she had set a date” mentions the magazine She. Indeed, Kim Kardashian has waited for the six months of relationship to be over. Kanye West’s ex also revealed that she asked her sister for advice Kourtney, given that the latter has already gone through a similar situation with Travis Barker. Finally, Kim Kardashian also made accompanied by several therapists in order to better manage the reaction of his children.

Kim Kardashian: her advice for all those who are in the same situation as her

During his time on the show TodayKim Kardashian did not hesitate to to give advice for those who are in the same situation. “I think that it’s different for everyone” she indicated. The star understands that things can to present oneself differently according to each situation. However, Kim Kardashian advises caution and respect at every step. “You just gotta do what feels right” recommended the young woman.

Despite her separation from the father of her children, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian hasn’t forgotten him for so longt. Indeed, on Mother’s Day, the reality star Keeping up with the Kardashians sent him a message on Instagram.