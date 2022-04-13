Kim Kardashian thinks her sister Kourtney can still get pregnant?

During her time at Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian announced that her sister Kourtney could get pregnant again.

What if Kourtney knew once again the joys of becoming a mother? As surprising as it may seem, anything is possible. In any case, this is what assumed Kim Kardashian. When she was at Ellen DeGeneres.

Kanye West still cold with Kim K

One more happiness in the Kardashian family? And why not. In any case, that’s what Kanye West’s ex wants. It must be said that this one has known rather complicated moments in recent months after her breakup with the rapper.

Since then, a war has raged between Kim Kardashian, her new darling Pete Davidson, and Kanye West. However, Kourtney’s sister, Khloé, or even Kendall, wish only the best to the artist. That’s what a source told Page Six.

The source in question relaying the remarks made by Kim K with regard to his ex. “I just want him to be happy and she seems to be very nice. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care who she is.” Would she let go.

This proves that the mother of Chicago, North, Saint, or even Psalm thinks above all of the happiness of her ex. She knows that she lived good years by his side? And she has great memories. It is also for this reason that she don’t want to spoil anything.

On the other hand, not sure that Kanye West is so understanding towards Kim Kardashian. Proof of this is with the war he is waging against her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The two keep clashing on social media and it doesn’t seem to be over.

Despite everything, Kim K still finds time to take care of herself and spend time with her sisters. She has just made a strange revelation about Kourtney when she was in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Kim Kardashian announces another pregnancy for Kourtney

Just let you know right away. It is simply a wish on the part of Kim K. Under no circumstances has she just announced a new pregnancy for her sister. We prefer to warn you before announcing good fake news to your friends.

But yes, Kim Kardashian has indeed mentioned a possible new pregnancy for Kourtney. Since we don’t know if, since she’s been with Travis, Scott Disick’s ex wants to expand the family again.

It was enough to ask the question directly to the sister. Indeed, during her visit to Ellen DeGeneres, she made a strange confidence. The journalist asked him a specific question to try to get the worms out of him:

“Is it true that Kourtney and Travis are trying to expand the family? » . she asked him. What Kim Kardashian was responding to ” Yes “ . “You will see their journey [dans notre nouvelle émission], I think they really want to see what life with a baby would be like. »

So this is great news announced by the one who could have seen her ex become her stylist. Because yes, Kanye almost stopped his entire career to create clothes for Kim.