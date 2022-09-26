Kim Kardashian “thinner than ever”: her relatives worried (photos)

In recent months, Kim Kardashian has lost a lot of weight. At the base, she had launched a challenge to be able to wear the iconic dress of Marylin Monroe during the gala of the MET. But she seems unwilling to stop losing weight and worries her fans and loved ones.

After her recent appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, fans on Instagram put together two photos of the star taken on the same show, but 5 years apart. Fan comments speak volumes about their concern: “She and Khloe are starting to get dangerously thin”, “scary”or “She’s so skinny!”

Another fan wonders if she had her breast and butt implants removed.

Beyond the judgments made by his admirers, his relatives would also be worried about his weight loss. “Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding her stress”says a relative who confided in The US Sun, in reference to his law studies.

Going back to school while taking care of her four children can certainly have had an impact on her health, according to a close source, who also told the US Sun: “She’s thinner than ever and barely sleeps. Her family knows it’s partly because of her ‘controlling’ marriage, and her determination to show Kanye West how much better off she is without him. I think Kim is really struggling, but doesn’t want to admit it.”