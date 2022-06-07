Kim Kardashian: this beautiful gesture for the birthday of her ex Kanye West!

A source close to Kim Kardashian explained that she had made a very nice gesture for the birthday of her ex-husband, Kanye West!

For a few months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been officially divorced. If things quickly degenerated between them, the storm eventually passed. Besides, the beauty did a nice gesture for her ex-husband’s birthday.

“Pete is the nicest man”

After divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian decided to embark on a . The latter would bring her all the love she needs. But that’s not all.

Several sources also claim that thanks to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has a second youth. In an episode of The Kardashians, the beauty also discussed his relationship with the young man.

She confided: “That’s how it started with Pete. I have . When we kissed, it was super cool. I thought, ‘Maybe I should try something different. .

Before adding: “Pete is the nicest man I’ve ever met. He has a big heart. People always think it’s his humor that charmed me. But that’s only the fourth reason why I like it.” .

Kim Kardashian also confessed about her darling: “He always wants the good of people. He knows how to deal with all situations. And he does everything gently. . The beauty looks very happy alongside the comedian.

If she lives her best life with Pete Davidson, the young woman does not forget the father of her children either. Besides, she decided to do a nice gesture for Kanye West approaching his birthday.

Kim Kardashian always caring for Kanye West

On June 8, Kanye West will celebrate his 45th birthday. On occasion, Kim Kardashian would have taken all of her children buy a small gift for their dad. In any case, this is what a source close to the star said.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the source said: “Kim Kardashian is not getting involved with Kanye’s birthday plans this year. But she knows he will want to spend time with his children and celebrate with them.” .

Before adding: “She took the kids shopping to pick out something for their dad’s birthday. She wanted to buy a present for their father for each of the children because she ” .

The source close to Kim Kardashian also continued: “And that’s exactly what mothers do. Kim thinks it’s important for their children to spend his birthday with him. And she would never take them away from their father.” .

Another friend of Saint, Chicago, North and Psalm’s mom revealed: “Kanye will always be part of the family, and she actually wishes they were somewhere where she could throw a great birthday party” .

“Because she knows how much their children would love that. Unfortunately, they are not quite there yet as far as their co-parenting relationship. But Kim Kardashian dreams that one day they can reach that level. .

One thing is certain, Pete Davidson’s darling still has a place in her heart for Kanye West!