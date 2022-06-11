Kim Kardashian: this filthy thing that she would be ready to do to look younger

Always ready to push the limits of age, Kim Kardashian confided on June 1 to the New York Times, the repugnant practice that she would be ready to adopt to keep her physique.

After his multiple aesthetic operations and blood injections in the face, Kim Kardashian would be ready to take a new step in its race against aging. In full promotion of its new face care brand, Skkn by Kim, the 41-year-old starlet revealed on June 1 in The New York Times what she could do to maintain her appearance. A practice that did not fail to react. Since Ye’s ex-wife, aka Kanye West, says she’s up for ingesting feces: “If you told me that I literally had to eat poo every day and I would look younger, I could. I could.“, she said in front of a probably dumbfounded journalist.

A new release that adds to the price of its cosmetic products, which are not very affordable. Because Kim Kardashian’s skincare routine has a cost that could keep many of its customers away. Comprising a facial cleanser, an exfoliant and various serums and creams to nourish several skin types, Skkn by Kim highlights formulas essentially composed of natural ingredients. A “prestige“which, according to the businesswoman, would justify prices ranging from around 40 to 90 euros:”[…] it was a kind of necessity. I just wanted to stay true to what I use […]“, she explained, adding that she assumes that it can be”crushingfor certain budgets.

Kim Kardashian, a regular in controversies

This is not the first time that the words of the ex-Madame West are controversial. Accustomed to controversy, the latter recently stood out for her drastic diet to get into one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses at the Met Gala 2022. The star proudly revealed her diet to put on the custom-made garment and worn by Marilyn to sing on President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s birthday. Depriving himself of carbohydrates and sugars for nearly three weeks, Kim Kardashian had managed to lose 7 kilos. A disreputable and useful feat that the mother of the family had defended: “It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit in. […] Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s okay.“.