Kim Kardashian: this limit imposed on her daughter North on the networks!

Kim Kardashian pays attention to her daughter North. So much so that the latter does not have the right to do everything. Especially on networks.

Kanye West may think what he wants, but Kim Kardashian pays attention to her children. There is also one thing that she wants to control. It’s about social media access to her eldest daughter, North. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian will do anything to stay young

There are always so many of you to follow news about Kim Kardashian. And for good reason ! The pretty brunette continues to share her daily life on social networks. To the delight of his followers.

Recently, the businesswoman also ignited the Web thanks to several remarkable appearances during Paris Fashion Week.

An unmissable event that the star could not miss. And for the occasion, she was accompanied by her eldest daughter, North.

A shock duo that quickly caused a sensation. In the heart of this unmissable event for fashion lovers, an interview with Kim Kardashian also appeared in the columns of Allure magazine.

Interview in which Pete Davidson’s girlfriend confided in his desire to stay young. “It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel young. I really, really care about being beautiful. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet,” explained the daughter of Kris Jenner.

And to continue as follows: “Getting older doesn’t mean I won’t aim for perfection, but there comes a time when you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ It’s not easy when you’re a mother, or you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or you’re a student, and I’m all of these. » MCE TV tells you more about Kim Kardashian.

The limits imposed on North

Anyway and despite his desire to stay young, Kim Kardashian takes on her role as mom very seriously. Recently guest on the show Today, the star revealed the limits she imposes on her eldest daughter.

“You know, she has games on it and fun creative things. But not really any social media apps Or other “she revealed at the microphone of Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Kim Kardashian also reportedly added that she was not “ready for discuss social media with daughter” as indicated by our colleagues from Elle magazine.

The reason ? North east “still too young for that”. Words that should delight Kanye West who does not seem to trust his ex about the education of his children.

Indeed, since the latter left the family home, he continues to criticize the slightest actions of Kim Kardashian. And that’s not all !

The rapper never misses an opportunity to go after the mother’s new boyfriend. A situation which then earned him a first banishment from social networks. Ouch…