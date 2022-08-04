Kim Kardashian: this new treatment that she is testing to tighten her stomach
In a new video posted, Kim Kardashian revealed the new treatment she is testing to tighten her stomach.
For Kim Kardashian, you have to suffer to be beautiful. Indeed, the 41-year-old American reality star shared on Wednesday August 3, 2022 a video in which her fans were able to discover the new treatment she underwent to tighten her stomach. On the images broadcast, the mother of the family reveals her red belly, following pulses from the Morpheus 8 laser. “I did laser to tighten my stomach”, she explained in the caption. An instrument that she particularly likes, even if she admits it, its use is very painful.
This method, which is therefore not considered plastic surgery still allows Kim Kardashian to tighten her stomach in order to reduce the quantities of food to be ingested. But Kanye West’s ex had assured that he wanted “to calm down” with cosmetic surgery. “It’s not easy when you’re a mum and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re at school and I’m all at once. Usually I do my care late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do my laser treatments”she confided.
Kim Kardashian: “Okay, my health is more important than anything else”
Kim Kardashian had indeed become aware that his health was his priority, especially for his children : “I’ve lived my life and changed so many nappies with these hands and cradled my babies with these hands, so I accept them… You get to a point where you’re like, ‘ Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ If I was starving and doing it in a really unhealthy way, I would say, of course, that’s not a good example. But I had a nutritionist I had a trainer I never drank more water in my life I don’t see criticism for others when they lost weight for roles – they are [considérés] like geniuses for their job.
© Backgrid USA
2/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Indeed, the 41-year-old American reality star shared a video on Wednesday August 3, 2022 in which her fans were able to discover the new treatment she underwent to tighten her stomach.
3/12 –
Kim Kardashian
On the images broadcast, the mother of the family reveals her red belly, following pulses from the Morpheus 8 laser. “I did the laser to tighten my stomach,” she explained in the caption.
© Backgrid USA
4/12 –
Kim Kardashian
An instrument that she particularly likes, even if she admits it, its use is very painful.
© Backgrid USA
5/12 –
Kim Kardashian
This method, which is therefore not considered cosmetic surgery, nevertheless allows Kim Kardashian to be able to tighten her stomach in order to reduce the quantities of food to be ingested.
© Backgrid USA
6/12 –
Kim Kardashian
But Kanye West’s ex had assured that he wanted to “calm down” with cosmetic surgery.
© Backgrid USA
7/12 –
Kim Kardashian
“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re in school and I’m all of those things.”
© Tiziano Da Silva – Pierre Perusseau
8/12 –
Kim Kardashian
“Generally I do my treatments late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do my laser treatments,” she confided.
© Tiziano Da Silva – Pierre Perusseau
9/12 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian had indeed realized that her health was her priority, especially for her children:
© Tiziano Da Silva – Pierre Perusseau
10/12 –
Kim Kardashian
“I’ve lived my life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve cradled my babies with these hands, so I accept them (…). You get to a point where you’re like, ‘
© Veeren -Christophe Clovis
11/12 –
Kim Kardashian
“‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else’.”
© Veeren -Christophe Clovis
12/12 –
Kim Kardashian
“If I was starving and doing it in a really unhealthy way, I would say, of course, that’s not a good example.”