Kim Kardashian: this new treatment that she is testing to tighten her stomach

In a new video posted, Kim Kardashian revealed the new treatment she is testing to tighten her stomach.

For Kim Kardashian, you have to suffer to be beautiful. Indeed, the 41-year-old American reality star shared on Wednesday August 3, 2022 a video in which her fans were able to discover the new treatment she underwent to tighten her stomach. On the images broadcast, the mother of the family reveals her red belly, following pulses from the Morpheus 8 laser. “I did laser to tighten my stomach”, she explained in the caption. An instrument that she particularly likes, even if she admits it, its use is very painful.

This method, which is therefore not considered plastic surgery still allows Kim Kardashian to tighten her stomach in order to reduce the quantities of food to be ingested. But Kanye West’s ex had assured that he wanted “to calm down” with cosmetic surgery. “It’s not easy when you’re a mum and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re at school and I’m all at once. Usually I do my care late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do my laser treatments”she confided.

Kim Kardashian: “Okay, my health is more important than anything else”

Kim Kardashian had indeed become aware that his health was his priority, especially for his children : “I’ve lived my life and changed so many nappies with these hands and cradled my babies with these hands, so I accept them… You get to a point where you’re like, ‘ Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ If I was starving and doing it in a really unhealthy way, I would say, of course, that’s not a good example. But I had a nutritionist I had a trainer I never drank more water in my life I don’t see criticism for others when they lost weight for roles – they are [considérés] like geniuses for their job.