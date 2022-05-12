Kim Kardashian: this priceless gift she received before the Met Gala

The most extravagant outfits were sported by stars at the 2022 Met Gala, including actress Blake Lively’s Statue of Liberty-inspired dress, the appearance that caused the most reactions on the red carpet, remains that of Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the lawyer on the poster of the new reality TV “The Kardashians”, arrived on the arm of her new companion Pete Davidson in a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. If the place for this garment covered in 2,500 embroidered crystals, worn on John F. Kennedy’s birthday at the time, is usually in a museum, curators at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not where the dress is on display made an exception. So Kim Kardashian was able to wear the original dress on the red carpet before changing into a replica after walking up the stairs. To wear this archive made by the French fashion designer Jean-Louis Berthault, the star had to undergo a drastic diet in order to lose 7 kilos in a month, information that has provoked numerous debates on social networks.

The museum gives him a lock of hair belonging to Marilyn Monroe

But at the end of the ceremony, Kim Kardashian obviously had to return the dress bought by Marilyn Monroe for around 1,440 dollars at the time and which sold at auction in 2016 for the sum of 4.6 million dollars. Failing to leave with this iconic piece, the ex-wife of Kanye West was given a one-of-a-kind gift by the museum a few days before the Met Gala. As revealed by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Instagram account this Wednesday, May 4, the star received in a silver box: a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair. Faced with this fragment of Hollywood history, Kim Kardashian did not hold back her joy. “So cool” and “so special to me,” she exclaims in the video released by the museum. “Oh my god, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo bullshit,” she joked. “Wow, she’s going to sleep with me every night,” adds Kim Kardashian before turning to her boyfriend Pete Davidson: “Sorry baby. Captioning the video, Ripley’s team adds that Kim Kardashian’s dressing room at the Met Gala was “filled with little treasured Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia, like this, to help Kim Kardashian to draw inspiration for her look.