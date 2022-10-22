Kim Kardashian: this unpublished photo with Jennifer Lopez on Instagram!

On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, Kim Kardashian did not fail to invite Jennifer Lopez for her big party. Here is an unpublished photo!

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday this Friday, October 21. For her birthday party, she invited her friends. Among them, the beautiful and incredible Jennifer Lopez! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian: already 42 years old!

How time flies ! Kim Kardashian is already celebrating her 42nd birthday. Indeed, the reality TV star celebrated on October 21, 2022. For his birthday, many people decided to pay him a nice tribute.

Starting with his sister Khloé Kardashian who is very close to her. She sent him a long message on his Instagram account: “Thank you to the birthdays because thanks to them, you have become stronger, braver, wiser. »

She also complimented her on what she’s become: ” You’ve managed to become kinder and gentler over the years. I thought people got grumpier as they got older, but you’ve become a more aware, loving, and patient person.”.

Tristan Thompson’s ex is proud to have her as a sister: “You and me are for life. I will be by your side until the end. And I’ll do anything for you, no questions asked. I will follow you with my eyes closed whatever you do to support and protect yourself. »

Before continuing: “Every blessing you have, you deserve it. And I pray that blessings will rain down on you. To one of the most spectacular humans I know, to yours my beautiful sister. I like you”.

Subsequently, Kris Jenner also shared old videos of her daughter. “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!! You are still my little girl. And at the same time you are the strongest woman I know.

An unpublished photo on social networks

Kris Jenner also confided to Kim Kardashian: “ You live your life to the fullest and assure us that everyone you love in your life is fine. And is supported. So mthank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness. And to love me like you do.

These are words that go straight to his heart. But that’s not all ! For his 42nd birthday, Kim Kardashian therefore wanted to share a never-before-seen photo with Jennifer Lopez. The two stars have always been friends.

In an old interview with People Magazine, Alex Rodriguez who is none other than JLo’s ex said: “We have known each other for a long time. But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close. Jennifer has mentored her over the years.”

“Now they just support each other. They also advise each other and therefore have this very beautiful relationship that goes back more than a decade and a half. And it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family. »

Kim Kardashian also added that Jennifer Lopez inspired her a lot: “I was trying to see what shoes she would wear, what makeup, what hairstyle. I became obsessed with glamor because of Jennifer.”

A beautiful friendship that will last for many more years! The two stars intend to preserve it.