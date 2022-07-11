Kim Kardashian: this very strange confidence about what seals her relationship with Pete Davidson

Couples always have something in common. Kim Kardashian has revealed this unsuspected bond that exists between her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and pete davidson28 years old, have been spinning for a few months the perfect love. In a recent appearance in The Tonight Show presented by Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and actor Pete Davidson are giving major importance to skin care. Having recently launched her skincare line, SKNN BY KIMthe reality star said the involvement of her boyfriend in this launch. “It’s like one of our main links. We are going to see dermatologists together“said Kim Kardashian.

It was also an opportunity for the young woman to tell an anecdote about her boyfriend and his little attentions. According Kim Kardashianshe would have discussed all night with Pete Davidson by chaining the “Oh my god I got that button, I got that button, don’t let me fall asleep, I gotta put on a medicine for pimples before sleeping.In her story, the reality TV star Keeping up with the Kardashians admitted to having fallen asleep and having forgotten to apply the famous medicine. “I woke up in the morning with a medicine for dried pimples on my face. Il put it on while I slept.” revealed Kim Kardashian. So touched by this gesture, the mother of North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West does not hesitate to end her story with “Such a gentleman !”, to qualify her man.

Kim Kardashian: What is Kanye West’s role in launching her skincare line?

Despite her love affair with her new darlingKim Kardashian does not hesitate to evoke the role that to play her ex-husband, Kanye West45 years old, in the launch of its skin care line. According to Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, it was the rapper who proposed”brand name, packaging and visual identity“. In his story on Instagram, Kim Kardashian, 41, wants to explain this gesture. “My creative process wouldn’t have been complete — and I always give credit where I owe it — without Kanye. He brought his team and introduced me [le directeur créatif] Willo [Perron] and we came – just like Skims” she revealed.