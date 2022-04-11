Kim Kardashian threatened by a new sex tape? She fears the worst.

As she slowly recovers from her tumultuous divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is facing his past mistakes. In 2007, the famous reality TV star lived romance with R&B singer Ray J. While the two lovebirds had filmed their antics, their sex tape was released on the internet by production company Vivid Entertainment. If this story seemed to be behind the mother of the family, this video is about to come to the surface. According to information from SunRay J is reportedly set to divulge a second intimate recording. To prevent her ex-boyfriend from pocketing a nice jackpot at the end of this publication, Kim Kardashian released the heavy artillery. “Kim has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars hiring an elite team of lawyers to silence him. And she’s determined to protect her family ‘at all costs’.”reveals the British tabloid.

If the singer denies the existence of this second video “incredibly intimate”sources close to the businesswoman assure that “Ray J owns other recordings”. And difficult for the father of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West not to add his two cents. Last January, the producer ensured the existence of this second tape. “I went to the guy, took the laptop from him at the airport and flew straight home. The laptop was in Kim’s possession the next morning and she cried while watching the video.”he said on the show Hollywood Unlocked.

Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson

In this new case, Kim Kardashian can count on the support of her new darling, Pete Davidson. Six months after their meeting on the set of Saturday Night Livethe two lovebirds seem more in love than ever. Interviewed on the show Good Morning AmericaKris Jenner’s daughter opened up about this new relationship. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. It’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.”

Yes she did not want to skip the steps with her new darling, the stylist couldn’t help but introduce her to her four children. According to TMZ, Pete Davidson would indeed have met North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. What bring a little lightness in this period of chaotic again for Kim K.

