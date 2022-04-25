Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox over ‘sex tape’ story

In the episode of The Kardashians reality show which aired on April 14, Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, is discovered playing Roblox and discovers a game on the platform that claims to provide access to a sex tape of his mother.

Featured Image: Hulu

What is Roblox? It is an online platform for children where users can create and share games with the community. My colleague Christian Jarry explains it in more detail here.

The reality show airing on Hulu features the moment Saint West, the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, discovers a game posted on the platform with his mother’s face on it. As she then explained to the audience, fortunately her son does not yet know how to read:

It all started earlier at the barbecue. It was a clickbait insinuating that if you click on it there will be a new sex tape coming out. If my son had been a little older and could read, I would have been mortified, but I […] I died inside.

Kim Kardashian claims in the episode that she has plenty of time and money to sue Roblox.

That said, the sex tape in question does not exist, at least not on the platform. Here is Roblox’s response via a spokesperson:

The referenced video has never been available on our platform. We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind that violates our Community Rules. The textual reference to the band that bypassed our filters was quickly removed and thankfully visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also promptly removed the associated experience and banned the community developer involved in the incident.

Will this lawsuit really take place? In any case, it makes “good” TV!

According to Polygon.