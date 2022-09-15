Kim Kardashian to date biochemist, lawyer after Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is looking for love in unlikely places after her split from Pete Davidson.

“Obviously it’s not working no matter what I do,” the reality star, 41, said during her Wednesday appearance on “Late Late Show With James Corden.” “I feel like I have to…go to different places.”

Kardashian noted that she might visit “a hospital and meet a doctor” or find her next boyfriend at a “law firm.”

She added: “I think it’s gonna be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, physician [or] lawyer. Maybe that’s what I’m considering in the future.

The ‘Kardashians’ star – who split from Davidson, 28, in August – clarified to James Corden that she is “not looking” to date and “just wants[s] to relax for a minute.

Kardashian explained, “I need time for myself to focus, to finish [law] school.”

The KKW Beauty creator began dating Davidson in October 2021 after hosting “Saturday Night Live,” eight months after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

Before getting married and welcoming four children to the 45-year-old rapper, Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries. She and the 37-year-old NBA player were husband and wife for just 72 days.

Rumors swirled in 2021 that the Hulu personality was dating Van Jones, which the 53-year-old CNN host called “absurd” at the time.

“It was flattering to me, but it probably wasn’t flattering to her,” he told Page Six in April.

The reality TV star was previously married to Kanye West. Getty Images for WSJ. My review

The following year, the lawyer joked that his college friends were calling him a “hero” because of the speculation.

“It was so weird,” Jones said in an April “Uncommon Ground with Van Jones” episode with Kardashian. “I was like, ‘No, we’re just working to try and get people out of jail,’ but that was a cool rumor.”

The Skims creator reflected on “so many people” asking him about the romance rumor.

“I was like, ‘You guys…I need a minute before I’m over there,'” Kardashian recalled. “You know? “Give me at least a minute.”