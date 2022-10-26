Kim Kardashian to Win First CFDA Innovation Award for Skims!

Kim Kardashian will soon receive a first prize awarded by the CFDA for her brand Skims. A great first!

Kim Kardashian will be honored to receive the first-ever CFDA award for her Skims brand. And not just any since it is about innovation. MCE explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian manages her business very well

Since the show The Incredible Family Kardashian, Kim Kardashian has been able to pull out of the game. Yes, she is still the first daughter of Kris Jenner to have started to build an empire from her image. Kylie Jenner arrived later on the market.

Indeed, the famous friend of Paris Hilton quickly took over social media. Moreover, we owe him the popularization of the selfie. Yes, Kim Kardashain was a pro of the famous duck face.

Briefly, Kourtney Kardashian’s little sister made a lot of things famous. Like contouring, but now she focuses more on her many marks.

Aware of embodying a certain physique, she therefore initially created a beauty brand, KKW Beauty, launched in 2017 but which no longer exists since its rebranding in 2017. Yes, divorced from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian therefore wanted to separate from this name, so she changed it to SKKN a skincare brand. Thus, she competes with her sister Kylie Jenner who owns Kylie Skin.

And before that, Kim Kardashian created Skims, her lingerie and homewear brand, in 2019. She even collaborated with Fendi. Just that !

Thanks to Skims, Kim Kardashian can enter the closed circle of billionaires. Yes, because his fortune amounted to 1 billion dollars in October 2021.

And as if that wasn’t enough, she created SKKY Partners to get into private equity. MCE tells you more!

Its Skims brand rewarded by the CFDA

The CFDA Awards aim to reward the most visionary brands in the world of fashion, those that are at the forefront of innovation but also those that excite customers the most. Just that !

And this year, Kim Kardashian will have the chance to see its Skims brand crowned with this award. For the simple and good reason, that she managed to create your underwear, indoor clothes but also sports outfits. In short, it has been able to innovate to offer a wide choice.

Indeed, with Skims, Kim Kardashian has created a whole universe, that of monochrome combined with comfort. A bias for the one who refuses nothing in terms of fashion. Yes, Kanye West’s ex would be ready to wear diapers to wear certain outfits that are impossible to remove easily.

In any case, the one who is co-founder and creative director of Skims should be happy to receive such a prestigious award in fashion. Moreover, Kim Kardashian and her partners have published this press release. “Skims is thrilled to be recognized as the first-ever recipient of the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Thanks to the CFDA and Amazon Fashion for recognizing our efforts in the industry as we continue to innovate to find solutions for all customers” can we read on the document.

The CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on November 7, 2022 in Manhattan. It remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian will be presented at the event? Case to follow!

Photo credit :

Van Tine Dennis/ABACA