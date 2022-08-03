Kim Kardashian transformed into a Minion by her daughter North: they succumbed to the #minionmakeup challenge on TikTok

Minions are featured on TikTok. The #minionmakeup challenge already has nearly 60 million views and even stars are getting into it.

Since the release of the animated film, the minion language and its flagship song have been on everyone’s lips, but it is in particular this “prank” makeup that is a lot of fun on TikTok. The adults suggest to the youngest to give them a nice make-up or to transform them into superheroes to convince them before brushing their faces with yellow. A way of making fun of the little ones who, thanks to their size, already look like fictional characters.

Millions of views on TikTok

The #minionmakeup already has nearly 60 million views on TikTok, and to reproduce it, nothing very complicated: makeup for children, a layer of yellow all over the face, white for the eye area, and black for draw the glasses. The rendering is not really aesthetic, and if it amuses the older children a lot, the children are often very disappointed… The videos mostly end in tears. Many specify that after this joke, they carry out the make-up requested by the child.

@yupnaomy Don’t worry I painted a unicorn after 😅 #minion #minionmakeup #fypシ ♬ Minion_lovers – Matthew 🎸

@grandadfrankk Who thought this would be a good idea for a trend @kiera 🤣 #fyp #grandad #minionmakeup #uhoh ♬ Minion_lovers – Matthew 🎸

Kim Kardashian transformed into a Minion

Despite the disappointment of the youngest, this trend is creating a buzz and is even reaching stars. On their joint account, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North have replayed the trend. This time, the two were well aware of the result, and it was North who did the makeup on her mom’s face, who proudly poses with her face all yellow. One thing is certain, the young girl knows how to highlight her mother’s assets and beauty.

@kimandnorth 💛 MOMMY MINION 💛 ♬ Minion_lovers – Matthew 🎸

If you are tempted by this new trendy make-up, don’t hesitate to try it out on yourself like some people do, or tell your mini model to avoid any disappointment.