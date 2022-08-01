Kim Kardashian transformed into a Minion by her daughter North West!

Kim Kardashian posted a video on the TikTok account that she shares with her daughter North West. In this one, the teenager makes her up as a Minion.

If we are to believe the famous last TikTok video published by Kim Kardashian, she would be having a good time with his daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian shares a beautiful complicity with her daughter North West

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian is one hell of a hard worker. However, she finds always time to give to his four children : North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.

Lately, the influencer posted a video on TikTok in which she shares a moment of complicity with the first girl mentioned. And it’s worth the detour!

Indeed, the teenager decided to repaint his mother’s portrait. She first applied a white base to Kim Kardashian’s complexion. Then she covered it with yellow.

Using a pencil, North West then made glasses around her mom’s eyes. To finish, she applied bruise to her lips. Lo and behold, Kim Kardashian is became, for a moment, a pretty Minion.

This transformation does not seem to have displeased the darling of Pete Davidson, despite her grimace at the end of the TikTok video. In legend, she also had fun writing “Mommy Minion”surrounded by yellow hearts.

Internet users are more than 2.7 million liked the post, a sign that Kim Kardashian is beautiful from every angle. However, she made sure to disable the comments. We imagine she doesn't want one of her followers to criticize her daughter's work.

Kanye West doesn’t follow his daughter’s TikTok account

Kim Kardashian and North West decided to get started on TikTok, via a joint account, in November 2021. The first video posted by the duo was a “spa day”. The teenager showed her collection of Kylie products Cosmeticsin other words the mark of his dear aunt.

Numerous videos followed in which we follow them on their family outings. They also happen to reproduce some trends.

At the beginning, this annoyed his father a lot, Kanye West. Last March, he did not hesitate to utter a big rant about it.

He refuses that North West wears makeup, let alone that she appears on the platform like that. “Don’t let my daughter wear lipstick on TikTok. Or don’t have it on TikTok at all. I’m not here to endorse that. It was done without my knowledge and it happened again. So I feel like someone is trying to upset me. », he exclaimed at the time. The famous rapper confesses to sometimes having the impression that Kim Kardashian is playing with her nerves on purpose.

Kanye West has, at the same time, warned those who would dare to criticize the education given to his children. “Don’t talk about me or my children, I can afford to hurt you. »warned the ex of Kim Kardashian.

Photo Credit: WavyPeter/Splash News/ABACA