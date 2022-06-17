Kim Kardashian trashed Marilyn Monroe’s dress

the of kim kardashian It was the most commented look of the MET gala of this year and is still making people talk. Now it is the collector Scott Fortner who accuses the celebrities of to have destroyed the iconic dress what he wore at the event: he wore it Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing happy birthday to kennedy and would have suffered serious damage after Kim Kardashian put it on, as shown in various images published on The Marilyn Monroe Collection’s Instagram account. The collector loads specially against Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the museum that donated this famous dress to be worn by the MET gala. “Was it worth it?” she wonders.

From Marilyn Monroe to Kim Kardashian, this is how the dress has turned out

“I feel very honored to wear the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning form-fitting dress adorned with more than 6,000 crystals hand-sewn by dressmaker Jean Louis“Kim Kardashian wrote after the gala, stating that it was the first time that someone wore the piece since the actress from Whit skirts and being crazya very desperate shoot for Billy Wilder.











kim kardashian GTRES

Judging by the photos shared on the account with Before and afterthe dress would have sustained quite a bit of damage, including some “crystals missing, and some hanging by a thread”. As he points out, this is how the dress could be seen this Sunday, June 12, at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Hollywood.











The dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang the legendary “Happy Birthday Mr. President” on display in a display case at Julien’s Auction House in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN

This is how the dress would have been after the famous one put it on influencera work designed by the dressmaker jean lois. It was he, moreover, who created the dress of Rita Hayworth in Gilda as well as the costumes of movies like From here to eternity (for which Frank Sinatra got to be nominated the same year as Ava Gardner, his partner)with which Jean Louis got one of his 13 Oscar nominations.