Kim Kardashian tricks fans and gets in trouble. But now they are suing her

Crypto grit for Kim Kardashian, the boxer Floyd Mayweather and the former basketball player Paul Pierce.

A lawsuit, the American media reported, accuses them of convincing their fans to buy EthereumMax tokens and then sell the ones they had when the price soared due to strong demand..

The accusation

The three VIPs were paid to sponsor the tokens and then if they are released making substantial gains and dumping investors.

The class action aims to represent those who bought the tokens between May 14 and June 27 last year and denounces the business models in which EtherumMax has conspired with several celebrities to deceptively promote its tokens.

(Source Ansa – Instagram photo).