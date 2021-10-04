Kim Kardashian, trip to post-Kanye West Rome (with photo at the Colosseum)

«Together with Rome, the glam family finally reunited ». Kim Kardashian flew in Italy and took a photo inside the Colosseum together with the loyal ones Chris Appleton And Mario Dedivanovic, respectively hair stylist and make up artist. The reason for the visit, even if – given the presence of his staff – there is likely to be a new project professional.

On social media, someone speculates that Kim is shooting some special content for his reality show, “Keeping up with the Kardashians “, broadcast from 2007 and closed later this year twenty seasons. Others, on the other hand, argue that it went off to shoot The cover of some important magazine, or to collaborate with some fashion brand. What is certain is that the entrepreneur, immediately after i contents Instagram, did lose track.

So while Appleton went to the Vatican and to Sistine Chapel (“An experience that takes your breath away”), Kim is exit from radar. For her it is a first long journeys since he decided to to divorce from Kanye West: «We had different visions on some issues », he explained a few weeks ago to Andy Cohen. “But I don’t want anyone to think that did not give the best for this report “.

“He is the father of my children, we will always be a familyHe added, assuring that the co-parenting for the management of North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) it is going well. «We respect each other and I can’t see him go away, I will remain one of his big fan“. On the other hand, the love between the two has never failed, since first date in 2012, at the wedding two years later a Florence, at the Forte Belvedere.

Italy, in Kim’s heart.

