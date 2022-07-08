Kim Kardashian: ulcerated, her daughter North sends a cash message to journalists in the middle of a parade in Paris (video)
Visibly annoyed to see her every move scrutinized by journalists, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, sent them a very cash message in the middle of a fashion show, as revealed by her mother on Thursday July 7, 2022 on Instagram.
Daughter of Kim Kardashian, who was born during the reality TV star’s marriage to the American rapper Kanye West, North West accompanied his mother, as well as his grandmother, Kris Jenner, to Paris. The three generations of Kardashian were present in the French capital on Wednesday July 6, 2022 to attend the Haute-Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 fashion show of the famous house of designer Jean-Paul Gaultierwho was one of the jurors of the last season of the show Dance with the stars on TF1. Only 9 years old, little North West already has a strong character.
In effect, visibly very acagée to be constantly in the lens of the photographers since she set foot in the streets of Paris to attend the Haute Couture Fashion Week shows, Kim Kardashian’s daughter sent a very explicit message to journalists. In fact, North West was content to grab her invitation to the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show, on which she wrote in bold the word “STOP“, before pointing it in the direction of the photographers. A rather funny moment that Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to share the same day on her Instagram account.
Kim Kardashian on her daughter’s gesture: “I think North had had enough”
“Anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the latest slideshow video. I think North was fed up with people taking pictures of her.so she wrote on her invitation ‘STOP’ and held it. She wanted them to focus on the show…“wrote the American reality TV star, while posting a video of the act of her daughter. For the record, this isn’t the first time North West has ranted at the paparazzi. In October 2015, Kim Kardashian’s daughter had already made it clear that she was fed up with photographers when a family friend took her to her ballet class. The little girl had launched very firmly: “I said no pictures!“, despite his young age at the time.
