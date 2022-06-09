Kim Kardashian ultra shocked by the deception of Tristan Thompson!

While she esteemed him a lot, Kim Kardashian revealed that she was very shocked by the infidelity of Tristan Thompson!

On her 30th birthday, Khloé Kardashian was surprised to find out that her daughter’s father was cheating on her again. A real shock for Kim Kardashian. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Khloé Kardashian: unhappy in love

At the Kardashians, everything is for the best in love. Kim Kardashian is madly in love with Pete Davidsona humorist who makes her vibrate.

Kendall Jenner is also very happy with her sports lover, and Kylie Jenner is having her best moments in the arms of Travis Scott.

As for Kourtney, she married the man of her life in Italy. A Gothic ceremony which had the gift of arousing criticism. If all the sisters are fulfilled, there is still one who does not know the same happiness.

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian is unhappy in love. She suffered a lot with Tristan Thompson who is none other than the father of her daughter. When she was head over heels for him, she decided to leave him because he cheated on her with a friend of Kylie Jenner.

The two lovebirds therefore lived separately for a long time. But they managed to keep a good relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Only then, as they got closer and closer and Kim Kardashian’s sister projected herself again, Tristan Thompson committed a new infidelity. He cheated on her with Maralee Nichols.

She claimed she was pregnant with him. So she filed a lawsuit against him in June asking him to pay “reasonable pregnancy and childbirth expenses”.

But Thompson requested a paternity test. It was therefore in January that he confirmed the news.

Kim Kardashian shocked by the actions of Tristan Thompson

The basketball player then says: “Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. »

Tristan Thompson apologized to the mother of his children: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. »

In an interview with ABC News last April, Khloé said that Tristan Thompson was “not just not the right person ” for her. She also confirmed that their relationship has therefore ended since the shooting.

One thing is certain, the Kardashian sisters are in shock. Starting with Kim Kardashian who therefore supported her sister on social networks. She always remains so close to her, especially during this difficult time.

And that’s not all, Kylie Jenner also has a lot of pain for her sister. So she talked about it in a phone conversation with her: “She doesn’t deserve this. This must be his last sign. Like, this is crazy.

Khloé can always count on the unfailing support of her sisters. They will never go away and she is very proud of it.