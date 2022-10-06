Kim Kardashian unveils an exclusive unrevealed Balenciaga piece during the show

Over the seasons, Kim Kardashian has established itself as a true muse of Askedthe artistic director of the house Balenciaga. Met Gala, haute couture fashion show, advertising campaigns… Multiple are the projects they have carried out together. The absence of the icon from the front row of Fashion Week in Paris was therefore particularly noticeable, but if she could not attend the show, he came to her, she explains in her latest instagram post.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Kim Kardashian creates the event on Instagram

A post which in itself arouses the hysteria of the fashion sphere. Because, Kim Kardashian takes part in the presentation of the spring-summer 2023 collection in its own way, by revealing in a few shots an exclusive creation that had not been revealed on the Parisian catwalk. This is a dress made from multiple black leather belts that Asked sent to him from Paris. This strong creation is self-sufficient, Kim Kardashian only wore glasses batman, signature of the house and open mules. While the shots from his latest campaign for Balenciaga line the streets of the world’s capitals, the links between Kim Kardashian and Asked have never been stronger.

More fashion on Vogue.fr:

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

After the scuba pants, Kim Kardashian swears by this pants trend

Kim Kardashian is always on the cutting edge of fashion… even at the gas station

More Vogue on Youtube: