Kim Kardashian unveils her new beauty brand, SKKN By Kim

She is back! Kim Kardashian unveiled its new cosmetics brand, SKKN by Kim, after KKW Beauty closed in 2021.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, June 1, Kardashian, 41, showcased the new brand alongside a slideshow of photos that show off the highly anticipated collection. “I am thrilled to finally introduce SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating skincare ritual comprised of nine products that I developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

The Skims founder continued, “I’ve had the privilege of learning about skin and skincare over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge that I have accumulated along the way. ” The Kardashians star went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “backed by science” designed for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kardashian said she created SKKN “so everyone can be confident in their own skin,” adding, “I can’t wait to finally share it with you!” The Sports Illustrated swimsuit The cover star concluded her post by sharing that SKKN by Kim will officially launch on June 21 at 12 p.m. ET. On her Instagram story, Kardashian revealed that the collection includes cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, eye drops oil and a night oil, all wrapped in earth-toned capsules.

In July 2021, the Self-centered The author announced that she would be “closing” KKW Beauty to freshen up the label. “To our loyal customers, it all started with a contour kit and has expanded to eyes, lips, body and many amazing collections over the past four years,” the beauty boss told L ‘era. The news came after Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February 2021.

The star, who first launched her brand in 2017, went on to explain that she would be “closing” her website on August 1. She shared that she intends to bring the business back to fruition.

Kardashian explained that the makeup line will return “under an all-new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in a new elevated and enduring look.”

She continued, “I am thrilled to continue to develop and expand my product line and that you can finally experience it as I have always imagined.”

It’s not immediately clear if SKKN will be offering makeup products or launching an entirely new makeup brand.

The reality star, who sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for $200 million in 2020, also explained that the relaunch will allow customers “to purchase my beauty and cosmetics offerings in all categories from a single website”.

Like KKW Beauty, Kardashian revealed in April that KKW Fragrance would be temporarily unavailable. “On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will shut down the website so we can relaunch the fragrance in the future under a brand new name – and under a new online store where you can shop across all beauty categories on one site,” the reality star tweeted.

Kardashian shared that her fragrances are “deeply personal” to her as she marks the next chapter with the brand. “I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration we’ve launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017,” she continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love over the past few years. I can’t wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my olfactory journey – I promise you, I won’t be gone for too long.

While rebuilding her beauty brands, Kardashian has always worked hard on Skims — her brand of shapewear and loungewear. After launching in 2019, the clothing brand has expanded from underwear to pajamas, corsets, dresses and more.

Along with her checkered career, Kardashian’s personal life is also thriving. The businesswoman is currently dating a comedian pete davidson.

Kardashian is mother to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with West, 44.

